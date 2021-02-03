Newry man on trial charged with attempted murder of teens

By Donal McMahon

A 42-year-old Newry man charged with a double attempted murder of two teenage boys has been sent for trial to the crown court.

Aaron Magee of First Avenue is further alleged to have possession of class A and B drugs as well as a weapon with intent to murder on September 19.

The charges against the accused are in connection with a stabbing incident involving an 18 and 15 year old male at approximately 10.50pm on the night in question.

Both the alleged victims and the suspect were treated in hospital for their injuries.

The defendant is further charged with possession of class A (cocaine) and B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply.

The accused appeared at Newry magistrates court via video link on Wednesday from Maghaberry prison.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on a preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

District judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

Mr Magee was returned to Maghaberry prison on remand.

The case was adjourned to Newry crown court for a trial to be arranged on March 9.