NMD Council urges local entrepreneurs to 'Go For It'

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has joined forces with Council areas across Northern Ireland to urge local entrepreneurs to ‘Go For It’ in 2021 with the support of the Go For It Programme.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business advisors across Northern Ireland. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan, covering everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term sales growth.

Councillor Laura Devlin, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, said: “The Go For It Programme, delivered by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, helps candidates create a business plan tailored to their business idea, focusing on important elements such as financial forecasting and accounts, sales and marketing, and how they can potentially access funding.

“This tried and tested business plan provides candidates with a blue-print for building a successful and sustainable business model, and it gives them the final push they need to finally launch their business.

“So if you’re thinking about starting a business in 2021, I would encourage you to get in touch and seek the support that the Go For It Programme provides.”

Dr Eugene McGuckin, Programme Manager, Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme said: “The Go For It Programme continues to be a fantastic asset in helping entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland access the advice and support they need to develop a business plan.

“Over 7,200 new business plans in three years is a remarkable milestone, and local Councils are really proud that so many entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to establish the business of their dreams with the support of the Go For It Programme.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com