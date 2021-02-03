United vaccination effort gives real meaning to 'we're all in it together'

IN the midst of a worldwide pandemic, the aura of collective calm which surrounds the ongoing mass vaccination operation at Ballymena's Seven Towers Leisure Centre is proof that mankind is beating the virus one step - and one jab - at a time.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust's area 'hub' has been operating for more than six weeks and in that time almost 20,000 vaccinations have been carried out, testimony to a truly united effort across the board.

Last week, Ballymena Guardian editor, Dessie Blackadder and photographer Darren Crawford were given access to the centre which is now providing up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.

Like everything else in today's virus conscious society, the experience is based on social distancing, hygiene and, of course, the ever present masks.

For a generation raised on TV and cinema blockbusters about nuclear catastrophes and 'extinction level events', the comforting sight of a well behaved queue is very assuring.

And that's how everyone gains admission to the centre. There is a carefully rehearsed procedure of name taking, mask changing and hand sanitising at the initial entry point where these vital duties are among the many roles taken up by volunteers such as Arthur Halligey who was the 'first greeter'(if we can use that term) on Friday morning.

Arthur, part of the Volunteer Now group, is just one of an army of citizens doing their best to help out with the operation and their dedication and community spirit has been hailed as vital by Sinead O'Kane, Assistant Director of Governance and Risk Management - essentially the woman who is charged with keeping the process running smoothly.

A good description for Sinead would be a cocktail of irrepressible energy mixed with an indefatigable sense of humour.

Sinead is obviously very serious about her role and she has her fair share of stories about her experiences during the course of the pandemic, but when this grim period (hopefully) fades sooner rather than later, I'll take a bet that her motivational skills will live long in the memory of all those she has worked with.

And like all good leaders, she knows the worth of all those around her who have thrown their energies into the process.

IN IT TOGETHER

Sinead's team really does bring meaning to that somewhat cliched phrase of 'we're all in it together' - in their case it has never been more important to be 'all in'.

"From the start this has been a massive logistical operation with literally every department doing their umost to provide this service.

"I cannot speak highly enough of these people. Everyone - volunteers, the administrative staff and of course the nurses, midwives, Allied Health Professionals and NIAS and support services have really been 'all hands to the pumps' ," she says.

The timetable for vaccinations is, of neccessity, honed down to a fine art. We estimate that from entry to exit, the process lasts around 30 minutes - and half of that is spent seated post-jab as a precaution on carefully cleaned chairs adjacent to the exit where recipients receive their final documentation.

Behind the scenes, the flow of the all important vaccine is controlled by a team of pharmacists under Deputy Head of Pharmacy for the Trust, Stephanie Tohill, who reiterates Sinead's words on the united effort.

"I’ve got the greatest respect for everyone involved," she says. "Hard to believe we've been doing this for six weeks and we have a long way to go as we move through the various age groups."

So what does this monumental operation come down to? Saving lives is the very obvious answer. Protecting health and social care services is another major factor.

But Sinead, in typical fashion, boils it all down to one word - 'people'.

"I'm sometimes almost overwhelmed by the reactions we get from the people who pass through.

“They are so kind with their words and their support.

"The one incident that really sticks in my mind is a conversation I had with a gentleman on palliative care who received his vaccination.

"He looked at me and thanked us all, saying 'this means I don't have to die alone'. That hit hard.

But then she added with typical humour: "In fact he ended up having to console me!"

In a pandemic riddled with cliches there's one that holds very true. If you didn't laugh, you'd cry.

Let's all hope that the efforts of all those behind the operation at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre bring some much needed fun and laughter into all our lives.