Headmaster calls for weekly Coronavirus testing of pupils and staff

David Thompson

Testing pupils and staff for Coronavirus on a weekly basis should be a key component of any strategy to reopen schools next month, a Dungannon headmaster has said.
David Thompson made the appeal after the Stormont Executive last week agreed that most pupils in Northern Ireland will not return to school until Monday 8th March at the earliest.
His comments have been echoed by Paula Jordan, Principal of Dungannon’s Sperrinview Special School, which is leading the way in a testing pilot scheme being rolled out in special schools throughout the Province starting this week.

