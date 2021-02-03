Keeping young people safe online

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership has collaborated with the NSPCC, Education Authority, and the Northern and Western Health Trusts on a new digital internet safety campaign aimed at young people.

It will focus on a series of different themes and use animation to provide advice in an engaging way.

The first message around 'Suicide, Mental Health and Self-Esteem' will be released on Tuesday February 9 via Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Facebook page as well as each of our partners social media channels to coincide with Internet Safety Day. This will be followed by weekly releases on a range of topics including gaming, cyber bullying and gambling.

PCSP Chairperson Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “The internet is a wonderful world to be part of and we recognise that there are many exciting opportunities for children and teenagers online. However, we also know that there can be real dangers and we hope this campaign will help to highlight these and protect our young people.

“Through projects like this, Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP is committed to protecting and educating young people from the worst the digital world has to offer by providing them with the tools they need to stay safe online and build resilience. We want these messages to be shared, and shared again, among the residents of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“I would appeal to all young people to use Internet privacy settings, never add people you don’t know into your social networks and report any unwanted attention to your parents or the police.”

Campaign animations will be rolled out as follows:

Tuesday 9th February 2021 - Suicide, Mental Health, and Self-Esteem

Monday 15th February 2021- Cyber Bullying

Monday 22nd February 2021 -Gaming and gambling

Monday 1st March 2021 - Sharing and receiving inappropriate images

Monday 5th March 2021 - Where to go to for support

If you require any further information please contact the PCSP on pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or call 028 7034 7034.