Burglaries at hardware stores

POLICE are investigating a series of thefts from hardware shops yeserday, Wednesday 3rd February.

Five incidents in total were reported to police starting at Carnbane Industrial Estate in Newry shortly after 9am on Wednesday morning, when a group of men entered the store, distracted shop staff and removed goods.

Over the course of the next several hours further reports of similar incidents were then received of men, matching the same description, entering stores at Goban Street in Portadown, Flush Place in Lurgan, Lissue Industrial Estate in Lisburn ending at Orby Link in east Belfast, removing goods after distracting staff. The men were reported to have been wearing work clothing at each incident. CCTV footage has been recovered from various locations and enquiries are currently ongoing to identify those involved.

Anyone with any information or who is offered tools for sale in suspicious circumstances is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

