Chairperson opens online Book of Condolence in Memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore

The Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Laura Devlin has opened an Online Book of Condolence for the residents of Newry, Mourne and Down district to extend their sympathies to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died with coronavirus in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday.

The Queen led the condolences and was sending her own private message to the family, Buckingham Palace said.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

Capt Sir Tom was awarded a knighthood from the Queen in the summer at Windsor Castle , an honour he said left him "absolutely overawed".

Councillor Laura Devlin said, "Captain Sir Tom was an inspiration to us all during lockdown, his determination to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise much needed funds for the NHS was remarkable. He leaves the lasting legacy not just as a decorated World War Two Veteran, but as someone who lifted the spirits of an entire nation at a time when they needed it most.

Continuing Councillor Devlin said, “On behalf of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council I extend my deepest sympathies to his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, and to his entire family circle at this sad time.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, sympathies may only be expressed online. The Council's Book of Condolence is available to sign at www.newrymournedown.org/chairpersons-book-of-condolences. All messages in the online book will be recorded by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and sent directly to Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family.

The Book of Condolence will close for digital signatures on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 5pm.