Disused shipping containers to Glamping Pods on the Mournes

AN INNOVATIVE scheme is being planned for the beautiful Mournes which will see disused shipping containers being transformed into increasingly popular ‘Glamping Pods’.

Planning permission is being also being sought for a pony trekking centre, part of the proposed development on agricultural land on the Killowen Old Road, near Rostrevor.

In a Supporting Planning, Design and Access statement from Newry based O’Callaghan Planning (acting on behalf of the applicant Stephen Hoey) says that the proposal will be different from others in that the pod structures will be capable of being excavated and taken off site in the event of the business ever ceasing.

Outlining the proposal the statement read:

“Planning permission is being sought for the erection of five small Glamping pods with a sixth and larger pod to be used for ancillary services in the form of a multi purpose room .

“It is anticipated that this room will be utilised for such events as craft workshops, reading groups, art classes, yoga or similar events.

“The applicant proposes an eco-themed destination, where persons can stay in sustainably-sourced (salvaged and converted shipping containers) glamorous camping (Glamping) pods. There has been a number of successful initiative of this nature in this locality in recent years,. including one development comprised of subterranean pods.

“The proposal will also include a pony trekking centre. Persons will be able to stay at the site and then take horses for hacks up through the Forest above the site and through the surrounding hills.

“The site is located in a scenic part of the Mournes Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is on a foothill to Slieve Ban and on the periphery of Kilbroney Forest.

“There are a number of major attractions with the forest, including Kilbroney Forest (a significant recreation centre), Clough Mor (The Big Stone) and an International Mountain Bike Course.

“The ;proposal is innovative and sustainable in that it involves the re-use of disused shipping containers.”