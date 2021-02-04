Work set to begin on new play park for Ballykeel

Children in Ballykeel are set to benefit from a new play park that will replace the current play provision located next to the community centre.

The contractors, Garden Escapes, will be arriving on site on Wednesday 10 February to commence work.

This is the first of three replacement play parks that will be completed under Council’s current round of investment in play.

Work will also be commencing shortly at Legg Park, Carrickfergus and at Ballygally play park.

Further investment has also been secured which will see an extension to the play provision at Millbrook Play Park that will include a number of new, inclusive pieces of play equipment, thanks to funding from the Department for Communities.

Championing the vital role that play parks have on the health and wellbeing of young people in the borough, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has welcomed news that works are commencing at Ballykeel.

Councillor Peter Johnston said: “Access to quality play parks has an important role for the mental, physical and social wellbeing of all of the children in Mid and East Antrim.

“Establishing better quality play parks is part of our wider ambition to ensure that communities have a real sense of identity and place, and that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy them. This Council is determined to supply and look after our parks for future generations to enjoy.

“I am delighted that so many people engaged with Council’s online surveys last year which have helped inform the design of the replacement play parks at Ballykeel, Legg Park and Ballygally and I look forward to these designs coming to fruition.”

All four projects are due to be complete in spring 2021.