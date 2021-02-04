Former Justice Minister Sugden condemns Coleraine shootings

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has described two recent shootings in Coleraine as 'despicable acts' that show a 'brazen disregard for life.'

Shots were fired through a window of a house on Sunday (January 31) in the Laburnum Place area of the town.

hen, on Wednesday (February 3) night, a house in the Dundoonan Park area was attacked.

Nobody was injured in the attacks.

“This now makes five shootings in Coleraine in a matter of months, showing a seemingly increasing and brazen disregard for life,” said the former justice minister.

“That these attacks have been happening in built-up areas undoubtedly creates fear among the local community.

“Attacks of this nature are unwelcome and never justified. Undoubtedly, local people are worried. Young families and older people live in this area and these abhorrent actions affect the entire community.

“Police are continuing their investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident call police on 101.”