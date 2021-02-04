Plans designed to breathe new life into a disused hall in Rock.

MID-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering plans designed to breathe new life into a disused hall in Rock.
The application will, if approved, see the land at 84 Rockdale Road transformed into a new village shop with small food outlet, small office space and two, two-bedroom residential units.
The application was submitted on Monday, January 11 by agent Don Sonner on behalf of applicant Fr L Boyle.

