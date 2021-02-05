And she would walk 100 miles...

A BALLYCRAIGY woman who used her Christmas holidays to shape up and raise money for a charity close to her heart is now setting her sights on an even bigger challenge - writes John Condie.

Mum of three Samantha Nicholl (34) is supporting the Bone Cancer Research Trust, as her own mother Amanda is suffering with the condition.

“This is the third time my mum has been struck down with cancer and I thought that I would try to raise some funds to help the Bone Cancer Research Trust.” she said.

“I did not want to put too much pressure on myself and I had no real goal to target.

“As I had already done ‘Sober October’ and ‘Walk Home for Christmas’, I thought about going for the big one - the 100 mile challenge.

“So in February I will be doing the 100 miles in stages of around four miles and I hope to raise as much as I can.

“So far I can reveal that my friends and family have helped me raise £800 which I am delighted with and I would like to thank each and every one of them very much.”

Speaking about her beloved mother, Samantha continued: “My Mum Amanda has been ill for several years now but she is a real fighter and is a very determined lady who never gives up even with all of the hospital treatment and medication that she has been through over the years she keeps herself active by crafting and has made a lot of gifts for friends and family.

“She also has two Yorkshire terrier dogs called Tito and Scooby which give her a lot of love and affection as does my wonderful daddy, Danzo, along with myself and my two sisters Heather and Jenny and brother Gary plus all of the grandchildren who all want to see her as much as possible, but in these difficult times she has to stay in self isolation in case of another infection and we all miss her very much daily.”

Samantha says she has been out training even in the recent cold snap and the snow and ice did not put her off getting out to clock the miles up and be ready for the challenge.

She intends doing between three and five miles per day and then on the final day her children Ellie, Blake and Gracie will be joining her for the final leg at a more leisurely pace, in their t-shirts with the Trust logo on.

If you would like to help Samantha raise some more funds for this very worthy cause, then contact her on her Facebook Fundraiser page ‘My 100 mile challenge for my we mummy my hero’.