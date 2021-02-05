Man admits attack on ambulance workers

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

By Donal McMahon

A GUILTY plea has been entered by a Newry man charged with assault on two Daisy Hill ambulance workers whilst in possession of a knife.

Rodney Feagan (48) of Killeavy Road has pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in a public place, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assaulting two ambulance workers on September 20, 2020.

The defendant appeared at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

No details of the case were opened by the public prosecution services.

However, district judge Eamonn King alluded to serious matters involving a knife at Daisy Hill hospital and assaults on two ambulance workers.

Defence barrister, Kevin Magill stated that his client, who was entering guilty pleas to all charges, was in breach of a suspended sentence and suggested the need for a pre-sentence report.

Mr King adjourned the case to March 10 for a pre-sentence report to be processed ahead of sentencing.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130