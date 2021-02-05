Man stabbed several times in face

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

POLICE are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing in Newry, reported early this morning (Friday 5 February).

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service notified police just before 5.45am of a report that a male had been stabbed in the face.

Inspector Alastair Macdonald said: “The man – aged in his twenties – was found injured in the Stream Street area of the city. He had sustained several stab wounds to his face and was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service, where he is currently receiving treatment to injuries.

“This was a particularly vicious attack.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 200 of 05/02/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130