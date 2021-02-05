NI's youngest teacher gets his teeth into new role at Straidhavern PS

THE new principal at Straidhavern Primary School - and Northern Ireland’s youngest head teacher - says he is already relishing his new role.

Last week the Antrim Guardian revealed how Andrew Scott had taken over the reins at the rural Crumlin school at the start of January, at the tender age of just 30.

Now Mr Scott (right) said that he is really impressed at the resilience of his new pupils in a very different learning environment to that which everyone was used to.

“I started at the beginning of January, and as the school has been closed for face-to-face teaching due to the pandemic, it was not the start that I’d hoped for.” he said.

“That being said, the pupils, staff and parents have made me feel very welcome and I’m settling into the school extremely well.

“My previous school was a large primary school, Dromore Central Primary School where I taught Primary 1.

“I won the ‘Best Teacher in County Down’ and overall ‘Best Teacher in Northern Ireland’ at the 2020 Families First NI Education Awards that took place in February 2020.

“I love the real sense of family and community that exists in Straidhavern Primary and I’m really looking forward to a return to normality so I can get to know all the children individually.

“The staff have been absolutely amazing and have all adjusted well to the remote learning that’s been taking place.”

Mr Scott said that the young people are coping well with the huge changes facing them.

“We’ve embraced lots of different types of technology , as an entire school community, to help make sure our remote learning is as effective as possible.

“This is ensuring that our children continue to make progress despite not being in the school building.

“I’ve been so impressed by the resilience shown by our pupils and am so proud of each and every one of them as they’ve adapted to this new normal.

“I’m so privileged to have been appointed as principal of Straidhavern Primary and I’m so excited for the journey ahead.”