Strule Arts Centre reveals virtual programme of entertainment for February

STRULE Arts Centre’s virtual winter programme has commenced with thousands tuning in to the live music streams with the programme getting off to a great start courtesy to a rousing set from Brothers Inc on Saturday, January 23, with the Pritchard brothers joined by brother Gareth and Darren’s daughter Megan.

Strule Arts Centre is pleased to offer a platform to new artists and 14-year-old Megan previewed her song writing talent performing her self-penned song, Back to you and me, as part of the show. This performance was an extension of the work which members of the very talented Pritchard family have been doing throughout this very challenging time entertaining the public through live stream performances individually from their own homes.

Saturday, January 30 saw a performance by the wonderful Michelle Owens accompanied by Stevie Chesters, Jerome McGlynn and Aidan Dunphy, all extremely accomplished musicians who are well known in local music circles. They performed an eclectic mix of hits from the '50s to the '90s, including original material from Michelle's highly regarded 2013 album 'It's Only Me'

If you missed any of these performances, you can still view them on Strule Arts Centre face book page or Fermanagh and Omagh You Tube channel.

Kicking off February’s programme of virtual entertainment on Saturday, February 6, is Patricia Maguire from Newtownstewart. Patricia has been performing all her life but her singing career was given a boost when she was a contestant on Glor Tire on TG4 back in 2014. Patricia has performed all around the country with Country Music stars such as Philomena Begley, Daniel O’Donnell, Derek Ryan and many more and we are delighted that she will be showcasing her talent at Strule Arts Centre.

Saturday, February 13, will host the lively Whistlin Donkey’s which may get a few hearts racing this Valentines weekend. The entertainment continues with the wonderful Dermott Taggart and Guests Saturday, February 20 who has been working hard on original material which we are looking forward to hearing while the performance on Saturday, February 27, will feature Mollie McKeever and Jack Warnock who are well known in the traditional Irish music scene.

Follow Strule Arts Centre face book page for all performances.

To complement the live music performances art tutor Pauline Harte is currently delivering a ‘How to Draw’ workshop through Zoom which has been very well received by the participants. We look forward to delivering more online workshops in the coming months.

There has been great interest in ‘The Four Seasons of Omagh’ virtual photography exhibition which is now open for submissions. This is an opportunity for photographers, both amateur and professional, to showcase their scenic images of our wonderful town and countryside throughout the four seasons. There is no doubt the past year has been challenging for everyone. To be able to spend time outdoors and appreciate the beauty on our doorstep has certainly helped people get through each day. We look forward to showcasing this virtual exhibition through Strule Arts Centre Facebook page in February/March 2021.

For more details on the Strule Arts Centre Virtual programme visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk follow us on Facebook @strulearts or email strulearts@fermanaghomagh.com.