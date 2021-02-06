Inspiring Armagh woman has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse

Inspiring Armagh woman has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse

Jacinta Kelly

An inspiring Armagh woman who is now working on the NHS front line has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.
Jacinta Kelly, 44, a former South West College (SWC) access student and mother of three, recently graduated with a first class honours BSC in Nursing at Queen's University, Belfast.
She is currently employed as a theatre nurse at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT) and has been redeployed to the frontline Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to Covid-19.
“From day one, the lecturers at SWC Dungannon were outstanding. They were so supportive and willing to give as much time to students as they needed,” said Jacinta.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130