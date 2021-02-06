Inspiring Armagh woman has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse

Covid-19 - Fri 5th Feb Figures
Jacinta Kelly
An inspiring Armagh woman who is now working on the NHS front line has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.
Jacinta Kelly, 44, a former South West College (SWC) access student and mother of three, recently graduated with a first class honours BSC in Nursing at Queen's University, Belfast.
She is currently employed as a theatre nurse at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT) and has been redeployed to the frontline Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to Covid-19.
“From day one, the lecturers at SWC Dungannon were outstanding. They were so supportive and willing to give as much time to students as they needed,” said Jacinta.