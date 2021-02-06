Inspiring Armagh woman has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse

An inspiring Armagh woman who is now working on the NHS front line has hailed the Dungannon lecturers who helped her achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.

Jacinta Kelly, 44, a former South West College (SWC) access student and mother of three, recently graduated with a first class honours BSC in Nursing at Queen's University, Belfast.

She is currently employed as a theatre nurse at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT) and has been redeployed to the frontline Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to Covid-19.

“From day one, the lecturers at SWC Dungannon were outstanding. They were so supportive and willing to give as much time to students as they needed,” said Jacinta.