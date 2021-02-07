Body found in search for missing man

POLICE have confirmed that the body of a male has been found during searches for missing Cookstown man, Jason Coles.

Thirty-six-year-old Mr Coles, was last seen in the Seskinore area outside Omagh at 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 2.

A widespread search operation had been ongoing for the past number of days with PSNI and family issuing appeals for information on his whereabouts.

Earlier today, Sunday, police posted an update on social media.

It read: “Thank you all for your assistance with the search for Jason. Sadly we have to update you that crews and teams conducting the searches have located the body of a male."

Police said the body was recovered in the Seskinore Forest area on Saturday evening.

A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

There are no further details at the time.

