John's 29th Christmas Sit-out raises an incredible £141,000 for Hospice Services

At the launch of his Sit-out last December, John Dalzell OBE promised to do “whatever it took in these difficult times” to raise as much money as possible for the Hospice in a year where most of their events were cancelled.

True to his word, John and his Sit-out team worked tirelessly for two weeks in the run up to Christmas and together they raised an astonishing £141,000 for their local hospice.

Handing this amazing cheque over to the Hospice, John said “I cannot thank enough everyone who donated, I think it is a testament to the kindness of local people and businesses that despite all that we faced last year, we came together and raised this incredible amount of money – the largest amount ever, for our Hospice. I am honoured to hand over this cheque on behalf of myself, my team and also on behalf of all the businesses who allowed us to collect at their premises – The Quays, Damolly Retail Park and Fiveways who also donated £6,000; and to each and every person who donated, thank you all for enabling me to give this incredible amount to our local Hospice”.

Thanking John on behalf of the Hospice “ Roberta Wilson, Acting Registered Manager said – “John works tirelessly on our behalf and we were delighted to see his efforts being recognised in the New Year’s Honours list when John was awarded an OBE for all his hard work over many years. We cannot express how truly grateful we are to John and to his whole team for the combined effort put in to raising this amount of money, at a time when our fundraising events remain postponed or cancelled it has never been more welcome by everyone here at Hospice”.

To date, John has raised over £1.8 million for Southern Area Hospice.

Southern Area Hospice’s aim is to continue to support patients and families in the best way possible. If you would like to help by doing your own fundraising, you can visit their Facebook page or website www.southernareashospiceservices.org for tips on fundraising at home. Or contact a member of the team on 028 302 67711.