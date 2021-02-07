Possible link to crime spree

Detectives in Newry are investigating a number of incidents which occurred in the area from Friday evening (5th February) and into the early hours of Saturday (6th February).

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: “At around 10pm on Friday 5th February, it was reported that entry was gained to a business premises located at the Thomas Street area of Armagh. A black Citroen Dispatch which was parked in the area was stolen, with damage also caused to the shutters of the premises during the incident.

“Shortly before 1:15am on Saturday 6th February, it was reported to police that two men gained entry to a house in the Flagstaff Court area of Newry. A woman in her 40s fell to the ground as a result of the incident, but did not receive any injuries or require any medical attention. A number of other persons were inside the property, but although not injuries were left badly shaken following the incident.

“At around 2am on Saturday 6th February, it was reported that a black Citroen Dispatch failed to stop for police when driving on the Ganna Way area of Warrenpoint. The vehicle then made off towards Newry before crossing the border at the Old Dublin Road area. The vehicle is currently outstanding at this time.

“Shortly before 3:20am on Saturday 6th February, It was reported to police that entry was gained to a shop located at the Forkhill Road area of Newry. It was reported that a number of men caused damage to the front door of the shop and made off with a quantity of cigarettes following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between all of these incidents. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 111 06/02/21.