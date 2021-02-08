Mother and baby victims of house attack at Cowan Street

A YOUNG family has been targeted by unscrupulous vandals who smashed through their home windows in a midnight attack.

A stone was thrown at the Cowan Street house with a mother and her three-month-old baby inside.

A second incident, involving a paint bomb, was carried out later in the morning at a property close by.

At the stage the police investigations are ongoing with the two incidents of criminal damage not linked to a stabbing on Stream Street, which occurred some hours later the next morning.

Independent Newry councillor, Gavin Malone told the Democrat that the family had received the support of the local community following the unsavoury incident on Friday last.

“This was a very serious incident that took place around 11.30pm,” said Mr Malone.

“A young family with a three month old child had their windows put in an unprovoked attack.

“I’ve spoken to them and they are in shock, but this is a great community and residents have rallied all day to support the family,” added the local councillor.

Police are appealing for information following the reports of criminal damage at two properties in the Cowan Street area of Newry on Friday, February 5.

PSNI Sergeant Jordan has called for any witnesses to come forward.

“We received a report in the early hours, around 1.50am, that the front window of a house had been smashed with a stone slab,” said Sgt Jordan.

“The female occupant, while not physically injured, was understandably shaken.

“A second incident was reported at 8.40am.

“In this case, a paint bomb was thrown at the front of a nearby house.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity to contact police on 101, quoting reference 105 of 05/02/21,” added the Sgt.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.