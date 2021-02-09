Council Launches Corporate Plan 2021-2023

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has published its second Corporate Plan, which covers the two-year period from 2021-2023.

These are unprecedented and difficult times and the COVID-19 pandemic is greatly impacting upon everyone. The Council has therefore taken the decision to develop an interim two-year plan to ensure it can adapt and respond in an agile manner to the many challenges it faces.

Building on previous extensive consultation, the Council undertook additional engagement with its citizens during Autumn 2020. This identified and confirmed the key concerns residents had in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic which informed the Council’s future strategic direction.

Taking account of the Council’s progress and achievements since 2015, the two-year interim plan, acknowledging the current circumstances, highlights what the Council wants to achieve to make our district a key place to live, work, invest in and visit.

In delivering this Corporate Plan, the Council will continue to work closely with all its partners in government and the private, voluntary and community sectors to achieve better outcomes and deliver high-quality services for our citizens.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Laura Devlin said, “Whilst we recognise the challenging times we are living in, our Council will continue to work with our citizens and key stakeholders to ensure we deliver on the eight Strategic Priorities detailed in the Corporate Plan which you have identified as important.

“These priorities will focus on investment; health and wellbeing; protection and promotion of our environment; sustainable tourism; inclusive engagement; revitalisation of our city, towns, villages and rural communities; provision of high quality integrated services and advocacy for the benefit of all people in the district. Our Corporate Plan is our commitment to you.”

The Council will progress projects under Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD), including the Newry Southern Relief Road, Gateway to the Mournes, the regeneration of Newry through the creation of a new civic hub, theatre and conference centre, streetscaping and working with the private sector to develop Grade A office accommodation.

The development of the 15-acre Albert Basin site will be progressed, creating a much-needed green space in the heart of the City and projects that support the creation of skills and innovation within our district.

The Council working in partnership with Department for Communities (DfC) also aims to deliver a substantial regeneration project in Downpatrick.

The Council will continue to support communities by developing and enhancing local community facilities as well as providing funding for key grass roots projects aimed at empowering groups.

The Council will, through the implementation of its Economic Development and Regeneration strategy, work with key stakeholders and partners to deliver on Business Growth and Innovation, and Employability and Skills and Regeneration, to support all existing and emerging businesses across all sectors within the district. The Council will also implement priority projects identified within the urban masterplans and village plans from its Local Development Plan Strategy.

Furthermore, the Council will continue to respond to ever changing needs, ensuring its functions deliver better outcomes and high-quality services for all.

A copy of the Corporate Plan 2021-23 is available on our website: www.newrymournedown.org