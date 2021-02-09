Newry author shortlisted for Romantic Novel Awards

NEWRY author Catherine Tinley is one of 9 finalists in the Goldsboro Books Historical Romantic Novel Award category with her novel Rags-to-Riches Wife, published by Mills & Boon Historical.

The winners of the awards will be presented by actor and presenter Larry Lamb in a digital event on Monday 8th March.

Tinley writes witty, heartwarming Regency love stories for Harlequin Mills & Boon.

Her debut novel, Waltzing with the Earl, was a double finalist in the RITA® awards (Best Short Historical and Best First Book).

The RNA’s awards are the only national literary prizes that recognise excellence in the genre of romantic fiction. In 2021 they comprise the Goldsboro Books Contemporary Romantic Novel Award, the Goldsboro Books Historical Romantic Novel Award, the Romantic Comedy Novel Award, the Sapere Books Popular Romantic Fiction Award, the Jackie Collins Award for Romantic Thrillers, the Romantic Saga Award, the Fantasy Romantic Novel Award, the Libertà Shorter Romantic Novel Award and the Katie Fforde Debut Romantic Novel Award.

In Rags-to-Riches Wife, lady’s maid Jane Bailey’s life is turned upside down by the arrival of wealthy gentleman Robert Kendal, who takes her to visit her long-lost, aristocratic grandfather. Travelling together, they succumb to a mutual attraction. Society decrees they cannot marry, but how long can Jane deny her heart?

Catherine has a busy day job managing an NHS maternity hospital, so mostly writes at the weekends. She won a Rita Award in the USA for her first book, Waltzing with the Earl. She lives in Newry, Co Down, with her husband, three YA children, 4 cats, and her beloved dog, Carey.

Since its inception in 1960 the RNA has promoted excellence in romantic fiction and RNA Chair, Imogen Howson, commented, “This year’s shortlists showcase, yet again, the wonderful variety of romantic fiction, with books from publishers large and small, from some authors who are household names and others who may well be the next big thing. In difficult times, the sales of romantic fiction rise, and these books—with all their humour, drama, excitement, and romance—remind us exactly why.”