Ecclesville Pond closed for essential maintenance

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has advised that essential maintenance work, carried out under licence from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, will be ongoing at Ecclesville Pond at Fintona over the next few weeks to remove, weeds, debris and silt from the pond.

It was anticipated that the work would commence on Monday, February 8, and will continue until February 28.

"During that time it will be necessary to close some of the paths leading to Ecclesville Pond and closures will be clearly signposted," said a spokesperson for the council.

"The council recognises that the area is popular with local walkers and would ask that visitors should avoid the areas where work is ongoing.

"Fermanagh and Omagh District Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the essential maintenance and would remind residents visiting the area to continue to follow the guidelines with regard to hands, face and space to curb the spread of Covid-19."