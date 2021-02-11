Appeal renewed over murder of Strabane man

AHEAD of the 13th anniversary of his murder, An Garda Síochána are renewing its appeal for information into the death of Strabane man, Andrew Burns.

On Tuesday, February 12, 2008, the 27-year-old was murdered at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal by a number of individuals.

Shortly after 7pm on this date, received a number of gunshot wounds.

He was later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

To date one person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

An Garda Síochána believe that a number of people were involved in the murder.

Andrew’s family remain devastated by this callous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: "An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

"In particular their friends, family members and partners. It has been 13 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 13 years ago.

"An Garda Síochána is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have."

The officer said An Garda Síochána is very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, however it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact.

"Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station," he added.