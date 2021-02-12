Council planning an 'appreciation event' for frontline workers

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council is planning an ‘appreciation event’ for frontline workers battling the Covid crisis, with a new working group to meet next month.

In June 2020 council backed a notice of motions ‘congratulat(ing) all those frontline workers who have worked tirelessly throughout this COVID-19 pandemic on all our behalves, often at great risk to themselves, and call(ing) on the council to organise an ‘Event of Appreciation’ to be held at some suitable future date to show gratitude and publicly thank them for all they have done’.

Council agreed to make preparations for the event by forming a working group of reps to take the plans forward.

The members are Councillor Paul Dunlop - DUP, Councillor Glenn Finlay - Alliance, Councillor Leah Smyth - UUP, Councillor Noreen McClelland - SDLP and Councillor Michael Goodman – SF

The first full meeting of the working group will be scheduled in March 2021.

The Head of Arts and Culture along with other members of the Culture and Heritage and Community Planning team will attend in support of the members.