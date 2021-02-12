Newry communities say enough is enough!

ANGER and frustration, words to describe the feelings of Sinn Féin elected representatives who met with thge PSNI on Friday to discuss anti social behaviour across Newry in recent weeks.

Speaking after the meeting, Liz Kimminbs, MLA commented: “We have just finished a very tense meeting with senior representatives from the PSNI in light of the serious incidents of anti-community and criminal incidents across Newry over the last number of weeks, in particular last night.

"Mickey Brady MP, Cllr Valerie Harte and I, along with CRJ Newry and community representatives, relayed the sheer anger and frustration felt across the city by the community in relation to these events and the urgent need for the PSNI to step up to the plate to deal with this.

Our communities should not be living in fear and anxiety due to the inaction of relevant statutory bodies to deal with the significant rise of these highly dangerous incidents.

Those responsible must be dealt with and the community need to see tangible action if we want there to be any confidence in the police".

The Newry MLA continued,

"It is not up to community volunteers to deal with this, the police need to protect communities from these reckless thugs who are constantly terrorising areas and undermining the hard work of community associations and other organisations to improve the quality of life for their residents and make their community a good place to live.

The PSNI took on board the raw emotions demonstrated today and have agreed to "regroup" and review their approaches to put an end to this in conjunction with other statutory agencies.

The Area Commander, who was in attendance, specifically stated that he will be dedicating this month initially to dealing with the drugs issue in the Newry City area as his priority".

Concluding Liz said,

"Sinn Féin will monitor this situation and continue to support the community and work with them by holding the PSNI and others to account, to make Newry a safe place for everyone.