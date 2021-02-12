Raceview RTC appeal issued

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

TWO vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a traffic incident on the Raceview Road in Ballymena last night (Thursday February 11) at approximately 6.45pm.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the pedestrian in the vicinity of the area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 1450 11/02/21.

