Share your Hospice story

SOUTHERNArea Hospice Services have launched a campaign asking people to get in touch to share their stories or memories about their experience of the hospice.

The aim is to help raise awareness about what services are available at the Hospice and how they have helped patients and their families, these stories will be used throughout the year.

The work of Southern Area Hospice is sometimes misunderstood, that it is only ‘end of life’ care, is only for cancer patients but they offer so much more. Sharing stories about all aspects of SAHS will help others to understand the impact of what they do, not only for the patient but also for the whole family, like the day therapy unit, bereavement support and counselling services.

If you are a patient and have received care from Southern Area Hospice services, or if they have cared for someone close to you, they would love to hear from you.

Ciara Cunningham, SAHS Communications Manager, said.

“We are asking people to get in touch to share their experience of the hospice, we hope to use these stories throughout the year to help raise awareness for Southern Area Hospice Services. People who share their story about the hospice can help dispel some of the misunderstandings about hospice care entails.”

Personal stories can also provide comfort to those who may have received a palliative diagnosis and are considering hospice care, or it might even encourage someone with a palliative diagnosis to get in touch with the hospice. If you have been in that situation and would like to share your experience to help others, please get in touch with them.

“Patient stories bring a personal touch to what we do, they highlight why our services are so important and the difference we have been able to make to families in the local community. We hope that personal stories might even inspire people, businesses, and groups to fundraise, so please encourage people to get in touch”, continues Ciara Cunningham.

If you have a story or memory about the hospice and would like to get involved you can send in a detailed account or an overview of your experience, do not worry about writing too much or too little, the team at SAHS can get in touch for more details if required. Please feel free to share some photos with your story. The team as SAHS will contact to discuss before using any details. For more details about what is involved and how your story will be used you can visit the website www.southernareahospiceservices.org/share-your-hospice-story.

If you require more information, please feel free to contact Ciara Cunningham 07980757097 / 30267711 or cunninghamc@southernareahospiceservices.org. If you prefer to put pen to paper – FAO Ciara Cunningham, Southern Area Hospice Services, Courtney Hill, Newry, Co. Down, BT34 2EB.