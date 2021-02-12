Shots fired at house in Newry

POLICE are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired into a property in the Stream Street area of Newry on the evening of Thursday 11th February 2021.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “We received reports of gunshots being fired into a house in Stream Street in Newry just after 9.30pm.

“Two males were in the property at the time, however were uninjured during the attack.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have seen a light coloured saloon type car in the area at the time to contact detectives in Newry on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1736 of 11/02/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Sinn Féin Councillor Valerie Harte condemned the attack and said she was appalled to hear of the incident.

"This is an appalling incident. Thankfully no one was injured in this gun attack but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the area at the time of this reckless and dangerous attack. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Police.

The local community have been left in fear after the recent rise in serious criminal incidents and attacks. They are entitled to live in peace and feel safe in their homes".