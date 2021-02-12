The 'Whistlin' Donkeys' to get hearts racing this Valentine's weekend

THE Strule Arts Centre’s virtual winter programme commenced recently with thousands tuning in to the live music streams.

This weekend, on Saturday, February 13, the virtual programme will host the lively ‘Whistlin Donkey’s’ which may get a few hearts racing this Valentine’s weekend.

“The entertainment continues with the wonderful Dermott Taggart and guests on Saturday, February 20, who has been working hard on original material which we are looking forward to hearing, while the performance on Saturday, February 27, will feature Mollie McKeever and Jack Warnock who are well known in the traditional Irish music scene,” said a spokesperson for the Strule.

Follow Strule Arts Centre Facebook page for all performances.

“To complement the live music performances art tutor Pauline Harte is currently delivering a ‘How to Draw’ workshop through Zoom which has been very well received by the participants. We look forward to delivering more online workshops in the coming months.

“There has been great interest in ‘The Four Seasons of Omagh’ virtual photography exhibition which is now open for submissions. This is an opportunity for photographers, both amateur and professional, to showcase their scenic images of our wonderful town and countryside throughout the four seasons.

“There is no doubt the past year has been challenging for everyone. To be able to spend time outdoors and appreciate the beauty on our doorstep has certainly helped people get through each day.

“We look forward to showcasing this virtual exhibition through Strule Arts Centre Facebook page in February/March 2021.

For more details on the Strule Arts Centre Virtual programme visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk follow us on Facebook @strulearts or email strulearts@fermanaghomagh.com.”