Trust seeks design team for £50m Holywell replacement

THE Northern Health and Social Care Trust is seeking a design team for the £50m replacement for Holywell Hospital in Antrim - with a deadline of March 3.

According to the Architects’ Journal, the winning ‘integrated consultant team’ will be appointed to a single-party framework – covering the new hospital and other upgrades across the trust’s estate – which is estimated to be worth around £18 million in fees for its four-year duration.

The project, planned to complete in 2026, will create a new 134-bed mental health in-patient hospital at the Antrim Area Hospital site to replace two existing mental health facilities which are operated by the trust at its Holywell and Causeway hospitals and considered no longer ‘fit for purpose.’

Six shortlisted teams will be invited to draw up design concepts.

According to the brief: “Holywell was opened in 1898.

“Refurbishments were carried out to these wards in 2003.

“Further alteration and refurbishment works have been ongoing across the site in recent years in an attempt to improve the patient environment, however these are restricted by the limitations of the historic buildings.

“At Causeway Hospital there is a 20 bedded acute psychiatric admission ward, known as the Ross Thompson Unit.

“There are no single bedrooms or areas for private discussions and the facility is not conducive to developing a therapeutic environment for patients.

“The inpatient provision on both sites is therefore considered not ‘fit for purpose’.

“The physical condition, security and functional suitability of the various inpatient wards are below acceptable standards.

“Commissioning a new modern mental health inpatient hospital is of major strategic importance to the Trust.’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is the largest of Northern Ireland’s five healthcare trusts with a catchment of around 478,000 people.

Antrim Area Hospital opened in 1994 as an acute general hospital.

The latest project will create a new £50m acute mental health in-patient hospital.

Once complete it will replace existing outdated mental health facilities at the trust’s Holywell and Causeway hospitals.

Applicants have been asked to provide three examples of similar hospital projects with a construction value above £5 million completed in the last seven years.

Public liability insurance of £10 million, employer’s liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity insurance of £5m will all be required.

The winning team will be expected to feature a project manager, architect, quantity surveyor, mechanical services engineer, electrical services engineer, and a civil engineer and structural engineer.