TURAN MIRZA: Are you happy at your work?

YOU probably like your work, but you’re not happy.

It could be because of your co-workers or management, or you feel like you’re not getting paid enough.

Whatever the reason, if you want to make a career out of your job, then you need to figure out how to be happy in the workplace. Here are a few different tips you can try out:

Maintain a healthy work-life balance

As the saying goes, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Learn to put boundaries in place. When your life is tied to your job and you find yourself thinking about your job on days when you’re not working, then it’s time to take a step back.

How’s your social life? Your family life? You really don’t want to ignore family and friends because of work. You might think you’re doing it for a noble cause, but it could bite you in the back one day.

You could be earning good money, but if your health and your relationships are at stake, then you need to assess if you’re willing to give everything up for money. I don’t know about the company you’re working for, but at the end of the day, remember that you’re working for a business. Remember, no matter how good you are at work, you’re not irreplaceable.

Stay away from office drama and office politics

Some may say engaging and using office politics to your advantage is a good idea. Of course, not everyone is going to agree. Gossip, office drama and office politics are morale killers, they strain relationships and affect everyone’s productivity.

You got hired to do a certain job. Do your job to the best of your abilities and stay away from backbiters, gossipers and downers in the office. At the end of the day, you’re getting paid to do your job. There’s no point wasting your time dealing with negative people, it’s only going to make you unhappy.

Build meaningful relationships with co-workers

You probably spend almost half your day in the workplace. To make it more bearable and less stressful, you should build meaningful relationships with your co-workers. Hang out with them on your days off, get to know them on a personal level.

Once you’ve spent enough time with them, you’ll recognize who the keepers are and who you should stay away from. Choose the right kind of friends and you’ll end up happier at work.

If you’re having problems maintaining a healthy work life balance or feel unproductive and easily distracted these could be a result of reduced mental health. These tips are not just useful for a happy working life, as said above we spend so much time in work, not being happy in work can be very stressful and start to impact other areas of your health and your life.

