Mayor reminds dog owners of their responsibility to clean up after them

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, has made this public information video to remind dog owners of their responsibility to clean up after them.

The video also highlights the new measures being introduced by council to combat the problem which has escalated during lockdown.

The video is recorded in fouling hotspots in Newtownstewart, Strabane and the city.

Additional resources have now been channelled into a dedicated marketing campaign to raise public awareness and more resources on the ground to carry out additional enforcement, with an appeal to owners to take a more responsible role in picking up after their pets.

Additional signage has also been erected in problem hotspots warning owners that failing to clean up after their dog will result in them being issued with an £80 fine.