Snow chaos for motorists

MOTORISTS are being urged to exercise extreme caution this morning as a heavy overnight snowfall has caused chaos on local roads across the district.

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh have strongly advised motorists not to leave their home unless they really need to due to the terrible road conditions.

"If you do go out make sure your vehicle is completely clear of snow and take great care," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Locally, in Omagh, several town centre routes have been causing chaos with motorists reported to have been having difficulty along the Dromore Road, Brookmount Road, Bridge Street and Courthouse hill. The main A5 to Ballygawley is also hazardous.