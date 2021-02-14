Cannabis factory uncovered in Warrenpoint

Peter Bayne

Peter Bayne

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

POLICE investigating the discovery of a cannabis factory in Warrenpoint on Friday (12 February) have charged a 32-year-old man with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 February.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property has been released unconditionally.

