Northern Regional College hosts Virtual Open Day

Northern Regional College will throw open its doors on Monday 1 March - albeit virtually - to welcome prospective students.

Open days are traditionally an opportunity for students to visit the College campus of their choice - Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Magherafelt or Newtownabbey. Campus visits are not possible this year but by logging on to the College’s user-friendly Open Day portal, students can still ‘visit’ all campuses and explore course options from the comfort of their own homes.

The College offers a comprehensive range of courses from entry to postgraduate level, including accredited qualifications for school leavers, full and part-time courses for adults, apprenticeships, professional qualifications and university accredited courses, as well as business support services.

Courses reflect local demand and are designed to close the skills gap.

Studying at Northern Regional College can open exciting career opportunities and it’s never too late to take up a new challenge.

Chris McConnaghie, who is Maintenance Manager with SDC Trailers in Toomebridge, was in his early ‘thirties when he enrolled on a part-time Level 3 Engineering course at the College in Ballymena.

His decision was prompted by a realisation that accredited qualifications would help his career progression.

Chris has since completed a Foundation Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, graduating with distinction before Christmas. He was also awarded the Dayle Smyth Endeavour Award and is currently doing a BEng (Hons) degree, sponsored by his employer.

If Chris’s story has inspired you, register today to receive an email reminder and direct link to the College’s Open Day.

For further information visit to www.nrc.ac.uk