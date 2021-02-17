Mobile COVID testing unit returns to Melvin

Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

A MOBILE COVID-19 testing unit has returned to Strabane.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has confirmed the unit is operational at the Melvin Sports Complex and will remain there throughout this week.

"The mobile testing units are open from 9am to 3pm and can be booked through the normal booking channels.

"You will see the locations across Northern Ireland as you book a test or alternatively ask staff if you call 119," a PHA spokesperson said.

Mobile testing units provide a temporary testing site that can be set up quickly in response to local demand. 

For further details, visit: 

https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/covid-19-coronavirus/testing-and-tracing-covid-19/testing-covid-19

