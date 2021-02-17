Police investigate Ballymoney burglary

POLICE are appealing for information after a burglary at the home of an older person in Ballymoney last night (Tuesday).

It was reported at 8.05pm that a short time earlier,  four masked men entered the property in the Gault Park area of the town.

A woman in her seventies was in the property at the time and, although uninjured, she was badly shaken by the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have any information, dashcam footage or CCTV is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1774 of 16/02/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

