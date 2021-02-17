TRIBUTES have been paid to former Dungannon Mayor Mr Robert (Bob) Mulligan.

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Dungannon Mayor Mr Robert (Bob) Mulligan.

Former Dungannon Mayor Mr Robert (Bob) Mulligan, whose funeral took place on Saturday.

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Dungannon Mayor Mr Robert (Bob) Mulligan, whose funeral took place on Saturday.
The long-serving Clogher Valley UUP Councillor died peacefully at his home at Glenhoy Road in Augher on Thursday last following a period of illness. He was in his 83rd year.
A public representative for over a quarter of a century, during which he held the position of Mayor on three occasions, Mr Mulligan has been described as someone who “took great pride in representing the community”.


Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase the Tyrone Courier digital ePaper using this link:

20210217tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130