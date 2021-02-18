Bank sign assault on mother of attacker's new born

By Donal McMahon

A NEWRY man has been fined £600 after attacking the mother of his latest new born child and calling her a “paedophile” in a bank argument over money.

Stephen Mallon (35) of Flagstaff Court pleaded guilty to common assault, disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon on October 5, 2020.

The Newry court heard that a female witness had alerted the PSNI to the assault at Ulster Bank on Hill Street, after Mallon had grabbed an A4 sized sign and swung it at his girlfriend causing her to fall.

It took six police officers to restrain Mallon at the bank.

During a PSNI interview he admitted to the charges stated that he was frustrated in an argument over money.

Defence barrister, Stephen Campbell said that the “technical assault” had been captured on CCTV.

“He now fully regrets his behaviour,” said Mr Campbell.

The court had previously been made aware that the injured party had only recently given birth to Mallon’s baby.

“He has shown a level of maturity as he has gotten older, not to lash out at police.

“He has in court professed his love for Ms Sloan.

“They are in a relationship and she is proving to be a positive influence,” added the barrister.

District judge Eamonn King expressed his wish for the positive effects to “hopefully continue”.

Mallon was also ordered to pay and offender’s levy.