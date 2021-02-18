Lockdown extension proposed?

THERE have been indications that Northern Ireland's lockdown restrictions could be extended until early April.

BBC News NI is reporting that this follows a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann,

Measures were imposed on 26 December to manage the spread of Covid-19, with ministers promising frequent reviews.

Health officials have said they want to avoid a rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and Easter holidays.

It is thought another review will take place in mid-March.

The current restrictions are due to last until 5 March, with ministers set to meet to discuss a paper brought by Mr Swann.