Take your filth home!

MEMBERS of the Friends of Slaibh Fuait community group have pleaded with people visiting the area to take their rubbish home with them.

Last weekend the group, which is committed to the development to Carrickatuke Viewpoint and the Sliabh Fuait area, posted images and videos on social media demanding that visitors take their filth home.

The images showed the leftovers of take-away meals, drinks, fireworks, and other rubbish. The frustration from the group was evident.

A spokesperson for the group stated, “We have been consistently working to develop this area and have cleaned the area on more occasions than we wish to count.

“It is imperative that people’s mindsets change in regards litter and our environment. We are working hard to develop this area, bring people to visit and create local attractions.

“This disgusting behaviour is setting us back.”

The spokesperson added that the group is launching an exciting new project at the beginning of March and are appealing to visitors to this area to “keep our gorgeous, local landmarks clean”.

Cllr Bróna Haughey, who is a member of the Friends of Slaibh Fuait, says they are doing fantastic work which is being undone constantly by careless people who refuse to take their rubbish home.

“It’s not an issue independent to Carrickatuke Viewpoint alone, it’s clear that the litter problem is getting worse over the course of this lockdown,” she said.

“The vast majority of the public are very concerned about the litter problem here and acting on it by collecting litter on their daily walks, but a lot feel their efforts are futile as the litter can be as bad again the following day.

“People who litter are careless, selfish and irresponsible. It’s no secret that plastic has found it’s way into our food chain, it’s in our water and it’s in the air that we breathe!

“No one can solve this problem only us and we need to have accountability for our own actions. Friends of Sliabh Fuait are trying to send that message to people.”

Meanwhile Cllr Haughey, alongside the Friends of Sliabh Fuait and Ballymacnab Live Here Love Here, are hosting an online discussion on ‘The Problem with Plastic’.

“Plastic pollution is a huge issue across the world but its effects can be seen on every road, hedgerow and field in this area,” she said.

“Over the last three years, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have spent over £4 million on street cleaning alone, this should be unnecessary in this day and age.

“At the online discussion, local community groups will be making representations on the work that they are doing, the scale of plastic pollution in their area and how they are tackling it.

“Plastic is in our food chain, livestock are eating plastic daily, plastic is in the water that we drink and in the air that we breathe. Society needs to change that, the onus is on us all.”

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, February 23 at 7.30pm via Zoom. If you are interested in joining in on the discussion or asking a question please get in touch via bhaughey04@gmail.com