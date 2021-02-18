Trio on knife slash attack trial

By Donal McMahon

Three Newry men have been sent to face trial charged with a vicious knife slashing attack.

Nial Shabani (36) of Bearna Park and Stephen Morgan (26) of Chancellor’s Hall are both charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon namely a knife on October 19, 2019

Danny McDonald (27) of Drumalane Road is charged with aiding and abetting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and driving while disqualified on the same date.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court.

The charges involve an attack on the same male injured party.

A man suffered a seven-inch gash to the face and was been kicked unconscious after being set upon while walking along Newry’s Canal Street.

The attack happened at approximately 2am on the Saturday.

A silver five-door Volkswagen Golf pulled up alongside the victim at the Merchants Quay junction.

Two men got out of the vehicle, one of them slashed the victim across the face.

When he fell to the ground, the assailants are said to have kicked him unconscious.

The victim also suffered a smaller slash wound to the upper arm, as well as cuts and bruises.

The defendants told the court that they understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence solicitor, Aaron Thompson brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

District judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

Mr McDonald and Mr Morgan were released on their own bail of £250.

Mr Shabani was ordered to pay a £250 cash surety.

Defence, Mr Thompson, said his client was “willing to meet the charges head on”.

He was then bailed with the conditions that he adheres to a curfew of 11pm to 7am, sign three times a week at a nearby PSNI station and hand over his passport.

The case was adjourned to March 25 to Newry crown court when a trial will be arranged.