Benburb Priory has been awarded £145,200 to help recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund announced grants to help 50 organisations and 41 individuals adapt, recover and re-open following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants from the Heritage Recovery Fund were awarded to a wide range of organisations and individuals in the heritage sector, from historic sites, attractions and landscapes, to tour guides and specialist heritage conservators.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase the Tyrone Courier digital ePaper using this link:

20210217tyronecourier