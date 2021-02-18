The number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Northern Ireland has passed the 400,000 mark.

The latest figures on Sunday showed a total of 426,248 vaccines administered.

There were 397,243 first doses administered and 29,005 second doses administered.

In the Southern Trust area, which takes in the Dungannon borough and South Tyrone, there were 38,223 vaccinations, while in the Northern Trust area, which includes the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Maghera areas, there were 44,145 vaccinations.

Vaccinations by Mid-Ulster Health Care are continuing at Dungannon Leisure Centre and the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown and also by GP surgeries locally.