Show is called off

BALLYMENA Agricultural Show will not take place this year.

The event, which was to be held on Saturday, June 26, has fallen, for the second successive year, to Covid-19.

Ballymena Show Chairman Joe Adams said they “regrettably” made the decision to postpone “due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid -19.”

Mr. Adams said they called off the Show after having reviewed all other options available.

“However, the most important consideration is that all visitors, exhibitors and organisers remain safe,” he told the Guardian.

“I would like to thank all those involved and would like to reassure everyone that Ballymena Show will go ahead in 2022.

Last year’s Show, which was to have been at the new Ballymena Livestock Market venue, also had to be called off.

Ballymoney Show is also postponed

The Ballymena ‘No Show’ comes in the wake of neighbours Ballymoney Agricultural Show also being called off.

Their event was scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5.

Ballymoney Show Committee Chairman Robert Shannon outlilned that Committee members met last week to discuss all available options, with regard to the hosting of this year’s event.

“Given current circumstance, it was agreed unanimously that the 2021 show should not take place,” he said. The Chairman said they hope to run the 2022 event on June 3 and 4 at Ballymoney Showgrounds.