Lives put at risk in Newry

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has condemned those responsible for the security alert in the Ashgrove Road area of Newry City.

The Newry & Armagh MLA said:

"I condemn those responsible for this security alert in the Asngrove Road area of Newry following the discovery of a device on Satrurday afternoon.

This device put residents’ lives at risk.

This was a viable device, a controlled explosion has been carried out and we await clearance for the families and residents still out of their homes. Five families are currently using the emergency shelter facilities on offer at Newry Leisure Centre.

Families have had to be evacuated from their homes on a cold winter afternoon as a result of this alert”.

The MLA continued,

"Those responsible for this device have nothing to offer and this is an attack on the entire community at a time when we should all be working together in the face of the public health crisis caused by COVID.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact the police.