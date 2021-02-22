Fuel fraud trial

By Donal McMahon

TWO alleged fuel fraudsters have been sent to Newry crown court for trial on charges of evading duty on thousands of litres of fuel.

Michael Byrne (31) of Barr Road, Belleeks and Ronan Kirk (44) of Bog Road, Hackballscross are both charged with being knowingly concerned in the defrauding of goods and possession of articles in connection to fraud on March 9, 2019.

The details of the case involve a concealed underground fuel tank and almost 6,500 litres of non-UK paid duty fuel on the Glassdrumman Road, Annalong.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court.

The defendants told the court that they understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

District judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

The co-accused were released on bail with the case adjourned to March 22 for a trial to be arranged at Newry crown court.