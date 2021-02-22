Arrests following aggravated burglary in Strabane

TWO men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in Strabane yesterday evening (Sunday, February 21).

Sergeant Adrian Burns said: “Just before 7pm, two men forced their way into a house Ballycolman Estate and assaulted the two male occupants with a hammer before stealing their vehicle.

“Police located the stolen vehicle a short time later and arrested two men aged 22 and 24. Both remain in custody.

“We would also appeal to anyone with information about this incident to call 101 and quote reference number 1507 of 21/02/21."

A report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”